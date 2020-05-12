COVID-19: Westfield Trumbull Mall Set To Reopen

As state officials announced rules and guidelines for slowly reopening businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), an area mall has announced its reopening.

Westfield Trumbull Mall in Fairfield County says it will reopen beginning Wednesday, May 20, although the mall will have modified hours and safety protocols.

That includes limiting capacity to 50 percent, and fitting rooms will be closed, and markers will info customers to remain 6 feet apart in checkout lanes.

The new hours will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the main focuses will be on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, retailers, and center employees including:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines;

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers to prevent crowds and long lines;

Enforcing social distancing, face masks, and other preventative measures; and

Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, along with protective masks and other materials to guests and employees who request them.

In addition, the center is working with select retailers and third-party operators to offer curbside pick-up and home delivery services.

For more information, visit the mall website here .

