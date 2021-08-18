COVID-19: UConn Announces New Vaccine Requirement For Employees

The University of Connecticut has announced a new vaccine requirement for its employees.

The university announced on Tuesday, Aug. 17 that in addition to its vaccine mandate for students, all employees must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, Oct. 15.

This applies to employees at the University of Connecticut and UConn Health.

The decision was made due to the rise in cases of the delta variant and as in-person classes are set to begin, the university said.

UConn added that individuals can request a medical or religious exemption or a limited deferral. Those who are granted an exemption or deferral will be required to be tested weekly.

