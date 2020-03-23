COVID-19: These 12 Towns Have The Most Cases In Fairfield, Litchfield Counties

A total of 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have brought the state total to 415 with 10 fatalities.

Fairfield County has 270 cases, accounting for 65 percent of the state's cases. Twenty of the Fairfield County cases have required hospitalizations (seven percent), Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Monday afternoon, March 23.

There have been six COVID-19 fatalities in Fairfield County. The others in the state were in Hartford and Tolland counties, with two each.

Litchfield County now has 13 cases with two requiring hospitalization and no fatalities. Bethlehem has the most cases with three.

With 74 cases, Westport has by far the most cases in the state. Second is Greenwich with 33, followed Stamford (30), Norwalk (28), Danbury (15), Ridgefield (13), Darien (11), Bridgeport (nine), New Canaan (nine), Brookfield (eight) and Fairfield (eight)

Fifty-four of the state's 415 cases have required hospitalization (13 percent).

More than 4,500 tests have been conducted statewide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.