Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: IDs Released For Man, Two Children Involved In Triple-Fatal Apparent Norwalk Murder-Suicide
News

COVID-19: These 12 Towns Have The Most Cases In Fairfield, Litchfield Counties

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at where the most COVID-19 cases are in Connecticut.
A look at where the most COVID-19 cases are in Connecticut. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

A total of 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have brought the state total to 415 with 10 fatalities.

Fairfield County has 270 cases, accounting for 65 percent of the state's cases. Twenty of the Fairfield County cases have required hospitalizations (seven percent), Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Monday afternoon, March 23.

There have been six COVID-19 fatalities in Fairfield County. The others in the state were in Hartford and Tolland counties, with two each.

Litchfield County now has 13 cases with two requiring hospitalization and no fatalities. Bethlehem has the most cases with three.

With 74 cases, Westport has by far the most cases in the state. Second is Greenwich with 33, followed Stamford (30), Norwalk (28), Danbury (15), Ridgefield (13), Darien (11), Bridgeport (nine), New Canaan (nine), Brookfield (eight) and Fairfield (eight)

Fifty-four of the state's 415 cases have required hospitalization (13 percent).

More than 4,500 tests have been conducted statewide.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.