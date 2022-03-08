COVID-19: Positivity Rises In CT; Latest Rundown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut rose slightly over the weekend, though the number of patients being treated for the virus has dipped below 150 statewide, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health.

During the weekend that began on Friday, March 4, there were more than 96,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 2,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a 2.81 percent positivity rate, up slightly from the previous week.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated statewide to 145, another 2022 milestone as the state continues to recover from the winter surge of new infections.

Of the 145 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 64 (44.1 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure down from the previous week.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.5-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,500 virus-related deaths.

Nearly 15.2 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 727,542 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Monday March 7:

Fairfield: 198,583 (2,649 deaths);

New Haven: 190,557 (2,748);

Hartford: 174,865 (3,036);

New London: 53,711 (630);

Litchfield: 31,284 (448);

Middlesex: 27,460 (472);

Windham: 25,407 (292);

Tolland: 20,158 (263);

Unknown: 2,808 (5).

As of March 7, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.