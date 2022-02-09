COVID-19: Positivity Rate Up 2 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut was back on the rise after dropping to its lowest figure in 2022 the previous day.

On Monday, Feb. 7, there were 18,982 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 1,343 confirmed new cases for a 7.08 daily positivity rating, up from 4.77 percent over the weekend.

Twenty-four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospital, as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 607 statewide.

Of the 607 COVID-19 patients, officials noted that 314 (51.7 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health's most recent update, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Tuesday, Feb. 8:

Fairfield: 195,214 (2,581 deaths);

New Haven: 185,705 (2,639);

Hartford: 171,352 (2,919);

New London: 52,125 (600);

Litchfield: 30,349 (425);

Middlesex: 26,349 (461);

Windham: 24,880 (280);

Tolland: 19,591 (254);

Unknown: 2,713 (0).

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 83 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 44 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

