COVID-19: Positivity Rate Stays Above 13 Percent In CT, 25 New Deaths Reported

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in Connecticut, which reported more than two dozen new deaths in the past week.

In the latest update on Thursday, May 12, the state Department of Public Health reported 25 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total up to 10,883 since March 2020.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 72,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to health officials, resulting in 9,606 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for an average seven-day positivity percent of 13.24 percent positivity rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there have been 58 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Connecticut hospitals in the past week, leaving 291 being treated for the virus statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.22 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 841,365 confirmed cases.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 12:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 213,009 (2,725 deaths);

New Haven: 204,406 (2,831);

Hartford: 186,141 (3,144);

New London: 57,803 (660);

Litchfield: 33,257 (462);

Middlesex: 29,817 (481);

Windham: 26,526 (305);

Tolland: 21,774 (274);

Unknown: 2,368 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

