COVID-19: Positivity Rate Stays Above 10 Percent In CT, 18 New Deaths Reported

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in Connecticut, which reported nearly two dozen new deaths in the past week.

In the latest update on Thursday, May 5, the state Department of Public Health reported 18 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total up to 10,858 since March 2020.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 62,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to health officials, resulting in 6,420 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 10.35 percent positivity rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Last week, the average seven-day positive infection rate was below 7 percent.

No new COVID-19 patients were admitted or discharged from Connecticut hospitals as the number being treated sits at 233 statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.1 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 827,243 confirmed cases.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 5: 

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 35-44: 94 percent;
  • 45-54: 91 percent;
  • 25-34: 90 percent;
  • 16-17: 88 percent;
  • 18-24: 85 percent;
  • 12-15: 82 percent;
  • 5-11: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

  • Fairfield: 210,120 (2,721 deaths);
  • New Haven: 201,354 (2,825);
  • Hartford: 182,983 (3,135);
  • New London: 56,880 (659);
  • Litchfield: 32,799 (459);
  • Middlesex: 29,117 (480);
  • Windham: 26,234 (304);
  • Tolland: 21,361 (274);
  • Unknown: 2,301 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

