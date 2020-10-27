COVID-19: Positivity Rate In CT Tops 4 Percent; Breakdown By County, Municipality

Alarm bells are ringing at the state capitol as the daily Connecticut COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to more than 4 percent for the first time since the spread of the virus peaked earlier during the pandemic.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that in the past 24 hours, 13,039 COVID-19 tests were administered, with 538 coming back positive.

The 4.1 positive infection rate is the highest the state has seen since the summer, though Lamont noted that the rise in cases “was not unexpected” and that the positivity rate hit an all-time high across the country this week.

There are now 292 (up from 270) COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut, and there were six newly reported virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,218,298 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut that resulted in a total of 68,637 positive cases. There have been 4,595 virus-related deaths since March.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, by county, as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the state’s Department of Health:

Fairfield: 22,166 confirmed (924 probable);

Hartford: 16,895 (777);

New Haven: 16,108 (607);

New London: 3,600 (95);

Litchfield: 2,112 (97);

Middlesex: 1,870 (87);

Tolland: 1,613 (125);

Windham: 1,391 (17).

For the breakdown of COVID-19 cases, by municipality, click here and scroll down.

