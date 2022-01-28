COVID-19: Positivity Rate Down Again In CT, 225 New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dipped below 10 percent for the first time in 2022, though the virus-related death toll since the pandemic began has surpassed 9,900.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 31,201 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 3,036 confirmed new cases for a 9.73 percent positive infection rate, the lowest since the post-holiday surge of the virus.

Earlier in the month, the infection rate hovered above 20 percent for several weeks.

In the past week, there have been 225 virus-related deaths reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 9,908 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Seventy-six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,270, 687 (54.1 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines per capita, with 2,965,191 first doses administered as of Thursday, Jan. 27, while 2,640,129 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

The state has also administered 1,295,474 COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 27:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 82 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 43 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 191,156 (2,516 deaths);

New Haven: 181,108 (2,567);

Hartford: 167,378 (2,860);

New London: 50,278 (582);

Litchfield: 29,439 (410);

Middlesex: 25,488 (447);

Windham: 23,984 (272);

Tolland: 18,870 (244);

Unknown: 2,649 (3).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

