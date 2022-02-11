COVID-19: Positivity Rate Down Again In CT, 136 New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped back below 4.50 percent as the death toll in the state rose above 10,200.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 23,078 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,026 confirmed new cases for a 4.45 percent positive infection rate, the lowest since the post-holiday surge of the virus in 2022.

In January, the infection rate hovered above 20 percent for several weeks.

One hundred and thirty-six new COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut brought the death toll to 10,219 since March 2020.

Twenty-three more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 529, 254 (48 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

As of Thursday, Feb. 10, 2,985,494 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,666,092 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,365,482 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 10:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 88 percent;

18-24: 83 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 45 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 195,800 (2,592 deaths);

New Haven: 186,255 (2,653);

Hartford: 171,920 (2,938);

New London: 52,357 (605);

Litchfield: 30,474 (426);

Middlesex: 26,464 (461);

Windham: 24,974 (281);

Tolland: 19,690 (257);

Unknown: 2,735 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.