COVID-19: Positivity Rate Below 10 Percent For Two Straight Days In CT; Latest Rundown Of Cases

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dipped below 10 percent for the second straight day as the state continues to recover from the winter surge of new infections.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, there were 27,580 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 2,684 newly confirmed cases for a 9.73 percent daily positive infection rate, matching the figure from the day before.

The previous two days were the only ones in 2022 that Connecticut had a single-digit positive infection rate.

Seventy-eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,192, 653 (54.8 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 9,900 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, Jan. 28, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 27:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 82 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 43 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 191,808 (2,519 deaths);

New Haven: 181,836 (2,571);

Hartford: 168,071 (2,860);

New London: 50,633 (582);

Litchfield: 29,614 (411);

Middlesex: 25,632 (447);

Windham: 24,151 (272);

Tolland: 18,983 (244);

Unknown: 2,658 (2).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

