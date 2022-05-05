COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate In CT Tops 10 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Some in Connecticut are calling for state officials to reinstate mask mandates and other measures to help curtail the current spread of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, Connecticut has seen the number of new cases continue to rise as the average positive COVID-19 infection rate hit 10.32 percent over the past week.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 60,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health, resulting in 6,198 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Last week, the average seven-day positive infection rate was below 7 percent.

Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals in the past seven days, bringing the total being treated to 245 across the state.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.1 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 825,711 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, according to the Department of Public Health on Wednesday, May 4:

Fairfield: 209,878 (2,720 deaths);

New Haven: 201,134 (2,824);

Hartford: 182,657 (3,135);

New London: 56,816 (659);

Litchfield: 32,744 (458);

Middlesex: 29,057 (480);

Windham: 26,195 (304);

Tolland: 21,321 (274);

Unknown: 2,295.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.