COVID-19: Phase 1 Of Reopening Starts As CT Records Lowest Daily Fatalities Since Early April

Wednesday, May 20 is a noteworthy day in Connecticut, as the state entered Phase 1 of its plan to reopen the economy after seeing the fewest number of daily novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in more than a month.

There were 23 COVID-19 fatalities reported, the lowest since Monday, April 6, as Connecticut begins reopening many non-essential businesses with new safety protocols in place to ensure social distancing and face coverings are worn.

Select retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, zoos, and aquariums are among the businesses permitted to reopen for the first time in two months, though they will have a new look as the state begins recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

Dining at Connecticut restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining only, movie theaters, salons, barbershops, and gyms will all remain closed initially during phase one. Plexiglas dividers have been installed at check-out counters at non-essential retail stores that are opening. Gatherings will remain limited to no more than five people.

There have been a total of 38,430 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since the outbreak began, resulting in 3,472 deaths. There have been 14,522 COVID-19 cases in Fairfield County and 1,290 in Litchfield County. According to the state, 914 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in state hospitals.

