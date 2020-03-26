Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Breaking News: COVID-19: Supplies Grow Short In Connecticut As Lamont Asks For Disaster Declaration
COVID-19: One Of Connecticut's 19 Fatalities ID'd As Weston Resident

Kathy Reakes
A Weston resident has died from COVID-19.
A Weston resident has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a notice from town officials, one of 19 deaths reported across the state.

Weston officials posted a statement on Wednesday, March 25 announcing the passing: "We regret to inform you that one of our community members has succumbed to his illness caused by COVID-19. Our condolences and sympathies go out to his family as they mourn their incredible loss."

The deceased person was not identified.

Town officials said they working closely with public health partners to monitor conditions in town in an effort to ensure a high level of health and well-being but are also encouraging social distancing and staying home.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said he was "heartbroken" over the announcement of the death.

As of Wednesday, March 25, Weston had 10 positive cases in town, 97 cases reported in Westport, and 546 cases in Fairfield County.

