COVID-19: Number Of CT Fatalities Climbs To 33, With 1,524 Cases

There have been 233 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,524.

A total of 908 of those cases are in Fairfield County (59.5 percent) as of Saturday evening, March 28.

The number of fatalities is 33, with five of the six new deaths in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by county is shown in the first image above.

Norwalk has more cases than any other town in the state with 139, followed by Danbury (123) and Westport (101). For a breakdown by town, see the second image above.

More than 10,200 tests have been performed statewide, with 1,800 tests having been performed the last 24 hours or so.

Connecticut residents who want to help during the coronavirus crisis are asked to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.