Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Unemployment Claims Spike As Small Businesses Are Hit Hard By Outbreak
News

COVID-19: Number Of COVID-19 CT Cases Climbs To 68

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 68 in Connecticut.

A total of 71 percent of the cases are in Fairfield County.

Here's a breakdown by county.

  • Fairfield County: 48
  • Hartford County: 7
  • Litchfield County: 5
  • New Haven County: 8

State health officials say the number of actual cases is likely much higher and as more testing continues will increase markedly and Lamont said officials are working on increasing hospital beds and staff.

Lamont also announced that effective Tuesday, March 17, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, suspended its enforcement actions against retailers for failing to accept empty beverage containers for redemption.

During this time, if stores do not accept empty containers, the state will not issue a violation notice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.