COVID-19: Number Of COVID-19 CT Cases Climbs To 68

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 68 in Connecticut.

A total of 71 percent of the cases are in Fairfield County.

Here's a breakdown by county.

Fairfield County: 48

Hartford County: 7

Litchfield County: 5

New Haven County: 8

State health officials say the number of actual cases is likely much higher and as more testing continues will increase markedly and Lamont said officials are working on increasing hospital beds and staff.

Lamont also announced that effective Tuesday, March 17, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, suspended its enforcement actions against retailers for failing to accept empty beverage containers for redemption.

During this time, if stores do not accept empty containers, the state will not issue a violation notice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.