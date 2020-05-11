COVID-19: No Cases Of Mysterious Illness Linked To Children Have Been Reported In Connecticut

Though some children in neighboring states have died from a serious inflammatory disease linked to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), there have been no cases reported in Connecticut, according to the state’s Department of Health.
In New York, at least three children have died from a mysterious illness that displays symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome. Over the weekend, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said that there have been no similar cases in the state.
According to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, 130,192 residents have been tested statewide, with 33,554 testing positive for COVID-19. There are currently 1,242 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and there have been 2,967 deaths statewide since the outbreak began in early March.
In Fairfield County, there have been 13,236 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 1,024. There have been 1,153 cases in 1,153, resulting in 107 fatalities.
Parents should seek immediate care if a child has:
- A prolonged fever (more than five days);
- Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids;
- Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting;
- Change in skin color - becoming pale, patchy, and/or blue;
- Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly;
- Racing heart or chest pain;
- Decreased amount or frequency of urine;
- Lethargy, irritability, or confusion.
