COVID-19: Infection Rate Under 5 Percent Again, Hospitalizations Dip Below 500 In CT

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut stayed below 5 percent for the second straight day as the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals dipped below 500.

According to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, there were 24,078 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,189 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 4.94 percent positive infection rate.

Sixty-two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Connecticut as the number being treated hit 467, 226 (48.4 percent) of whom are not fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

For the week beginning on Sunday, Jan. 30, the Department of Public Health said that unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 15.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,200 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Friday, Feb. 11:

Fairfield: 196,035 (2,593 deaths);

New Haven: 186,504 (2,654);

Hartford: 172,170 (2,939);

New London: 52,453 (607);

Litchfield: 30,525 (426);

Middlesex: 26,527 (461);

Windham: 25,026 (282);

Tolland: 19,722 (257);

Unknown: 2,733 (0).

As of Thursday, Feb. 10, 2,985,494 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,666,092 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,365,482 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 11:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 88 percent;

18-24: 83 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 45 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

