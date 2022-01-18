COVID-19: Infection Rate Ticks Up In CT, Hospitalizations Down; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The positive daily COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut rose slightly, though the metrics continue to improve across the board as the state distances itself from the holiday season.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the state administered more than 23,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 4,264 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 18.44 percent, up slightly from the previous day, but down dramatically from the post-holiday spike of new infections.

For the second straight day, 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,819 after approaching 2,000 cases.

Of the 1,819, health officials said that 1,233 (67.8 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

There have now been nearly 9,450 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In Connecticut, nearly 3 million first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 18, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process.

The state has also administered approximately 1.2 million COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the most recent update from the state Department of Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 89 percent;

35-44: 91 percent;

25-34: 85 percent;

18-24: 80 percent;

16-17: 84 percent;

12-15: 76 percent;

5-11: 39 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Jan. 18:

Fairfield: 181,852 (2,436 deaths);

New Haven: 171,881 (2,469);

Hartford: 158,467 (2,769);

New London: 46,635 (555);

Litchfield: 27,986 (388);

Middlesex: 23,977 (431);

Windham: 22,374 (258);

Tolland: 17,747 (229).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.