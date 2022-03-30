COVID-19: Infection Rate Near 4 Percent, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

After seeing the COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut showing improvement for several weeks, the positive infection rate and virus-related hospitalizations are back on the rise.

On Monday, March 28, the Connecticut Department of Public Health reported that out of more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests that were administered statewide, there were 365 laboratory-confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent daily positive rate, up from the weekend.

Seven more COVID-19 patients were also admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated for the virus back above 100 to 101.

Of the 101 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 29 (28.7 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure that continues dropping week-to-week.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,700 virus-related deaths.

Nearly 15.5 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 735,575 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Tuesday, March 29:

Fairfield: 201,502 (2,691 deaths);

New Haven: 194,567 (2,796);

Hartford: 176,343 (3,115);

New London: 54,484 (648);

Litchfield: 31,579 (454);

Middlesex: 27,911 (478);

Windham: 25,572 (298);

Tolland: 20,389 (269);

Unknown: 2,863 (10).

As of March 29, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

