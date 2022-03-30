COVID-19: Infection Rate Near 4 Percent, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

After seeing the COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut showing improvement for several weeks, the positive infection rate and virus-related hospitalizations are back on the rise.
On Monday, March 28, the Connecticut Department of Public Health reported that out of more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests that were administered statewide, there were 365 laboratory-confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent daily positive rate, up from the weekend.
Seven more COVID-19 patients were also admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated for the virus back above 100 to 101.
Of the 101 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 29 (28.7 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure that continues dropping week-to-week.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,700 virus-related deaths.
Nearly 15.5 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 735,575 confirmed cases of the virus.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Tuesday, March 29:
- Fairfield: 201,502 (2,691 deaths);
- New Haven: 194,567 (2,796);
- Hartford: 176,343 (3,115);
- New London: 54,484 (648);
- Litchfield: 31,579 (454);
- Middlesex: 27,911 (478);
- Windham: 25,572 (298);
- Tolland: 20,389 (269);
- Unknown: 2,863 (10).
As of March 29, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: >95 percent;
- 45-54: 91 percent;
- 35-44: 93 percent;
- 25-34: 89 percent;
- 18-24: 84 percent;
- 16-17: 88 percent;
- 12-15: 81 percent;
- 5-11: 47 percent.
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
