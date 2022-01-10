COVID-19: Infection Rate In CT Stays High, Hospitalizations Up; Latest Rundown Of Cases, Deaths

Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests being administered in Connecticut have come back positive for the virus as the state continues contending with new infections and rising hospitalizations.

Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Jan. 7, there were 132,606 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 31,405 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a positivity rate of 23.68 percent over the three days.

Seventy-nine more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals as the total number being treated rose to 1,889.

Of the 1,889 hospitalized COVID-19 cases, the Department of Public Health noted that 1,287 (68.1 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

Officials said that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 13.89 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 605,116 cases since March 2020, including more than 9,000 fatal infections.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Monday, Jan. 10:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 159,711 (2,402 deaths);

New Haven: 149,587 (2,403);

Hartford: 141,111 (2,747);

New London: 40,016 (539);

Litchfield: 25,012 (379);

Middlesex: 20,976 (429);

Windham: 19,470 (257);

Tolland: 16,125 (219).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

