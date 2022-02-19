COVID-19: Infection Rate Below 4 Percent, Hospitalizations Under 300 In CT

There are now fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut as the state continues to recover from the January surge of new infections that plagued the region.

Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health, bringing the total being treated down to 290 after peaking at more than 1,000 following the holidays when the virus peaked in mid-January.

There were 32,916 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Thursday, Feb. 17, resulting in 1,263 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 3.84 percent daily positive infection rate, nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.

Of the COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials noted that 142 (49 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Sunday, Feb. 6, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.1-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

In Connecticut, there have now been nearly 15 million COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 719,327 positive cases and more than 10,300 virus-related deaths.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Friday, Feb. 18:

Fairfield: 197,116 (2,610 deaths);

New Haven: 188,938 (2,687);

Hartford: 173,338 (2,974);

New London: 52,955 (612);

Litchfield: 30,988 (432);

Middlesex: 26,843 (464);

Windham: 26,843 (286);

Tolland: 19,914 (259);

Unknown: 2,759 (0).

As of the latest update from the Department of Public Health on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2,997,813 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,677,129 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,391,852 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 18:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 88 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 80 percent;

5-11: 46 percent.

