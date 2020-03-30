Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19 In Connecticut By The Numbers: Town-By-Town Rundown Of Cases, Other Key Info

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the counties with the most and least confirmed Connecticut COVID-19 cases as of Monday, March 30. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Government
A breakdown of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by county is shown here. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Goverment
A look at confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut by town. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Government
A look at Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations per count. Photo Credit: CT State Government

There are 2,571 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut as of Monday afternoon, March 30.

A total of 1,445 of those cases are in Fairfield County (56 percent). For a look at other counties in the state with the most cases, check the first image above.

The number of fatalities is 36, with 21 of the deaths in Fairfield County. Litchfield saw its first resident died of COVID-19. A breakdown of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by county is shown in the second image above.

Norwalk has more cases than any other town in the state with 271, followed by Danbury (218), Stamford (157), Westport (115) and Greenwich (114). Westport has seen a stabilization in the rate of growth after it led the county in cases for more than a week due to community spread from a party held in town. For a breakdown by town, see the third image above. (Note: the total of 74 cases in Ridgefield reported by the state has been updated to 80 by the town.)

A look at Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations county is in the fourth image above.

More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

Connecticut residents who want to help during the coronavirus crisis are asked to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.