COVID-19 In Connecticut By The Numbers: Town-By-Town Rundown Of Cases, Other Key Info

There are 2,571 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut as of Monday afternoon, March 30.

A total of 1,445 of those cases are in Fairfield County (56 percent). For a look at other counties in the state with the most cases, check the first image above.

The number of fatalities is 36, with 21 of the deaths in Fairfield County. Litchfield saw its first resident died of COVID-19. A breakdown of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by county is shown in the second image above.

Norwalk has more cases than any other town in the state with 271, followed by Danbury (218), Stamford (157), Westport (115) and Greenwich (114). Westport has seen a stabilization in the rate of growth after it led the county in cases for more than a week due to community spread from a party held in town. For a breakdown by town, see the third image above. (Note: the total of 74 cases in Ridgefield reported by the state has been updated to 80 by the town.)

A look at Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations county is in the fourth image above.

More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

Connecticut residents who want to help during the coronavirus crisis are asked to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website here.

