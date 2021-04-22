COVID-19: How Low Can It Go? CT Infection Rate Falls Again; Breakdown Of Cases By Locale

Connecticut continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the quickest clips in the nation as the day-to-day positivity rate of those tested dipped below 2 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Wednesday, April 21, 41,344 COVID-19 tests were administered throughout Connecticut, resulting in 737 laboratory-confirmed cases of the infection.

The 1.78 percent infection rate mirrors what the state was showing before the surge of new cases during and after the holiday season.

Eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, leaving 515 being treated, and there were 12 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,039 since the pandemic began.

Since the pandemic began, nearly 8.5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 333,732 confirmed cases.

In Connecticut, 1,760.545 first COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 1,175,362 residents receiving both shots to complete the vaccination series.

A breakdown of who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, by age group:

65+: 89 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine;

55-64: 76 percent;

45-54: 61 percent;

35-44: 50 percent;

25-34: 42 percent;

16-24: 33 percent.

Connecticut currently ranks number two in the nation among states for administering the most vaccines per capita, with a total of 2,828,825 total shots administered.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 22:

Fairfield: 96,586 (10,239 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 87,454 (10,231);

Hartford: 80,186 (8,992);

New London: 21,587 (8,140);

Litchfield: 14,075 (7,805);

Middlesex: 12,334 (7,593);

Windham: 10,449 (8,974);

Tolland: 9,178 (6,089);

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

