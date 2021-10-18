Contact Us
Breaking News: Two Fairfield County School Districts Rank In Top 30 Nationally
News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations Up, Infection Rate Holds Steady In CT, Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Zak Failla
Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut.
The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 2 percent as it continues fluctuating daily as the state contends with variants of the virus.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Monday, Oct. 18, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reported that over the weekend, 62,825 COVID-19 tests were administered over the weekend, resulting in 1,147 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 1.83 percent positive infection rate.

Fifteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 247 being treated statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.54 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 398,270 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Oct. 18:

  • Fairfield: 111,615 (11,832 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 104,308 (12,203);
  • Hartford: 97,087 (10,888);
  • New London: 27,028 (10,191);
  • Litchfield: 16,861 (9,350);
  • Middlesex: 16,861 (9,350);
  • Windham: 12,987 (11,121);
  • Tolland: 11,159 (7,404).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

