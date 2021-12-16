COVID-19: Hospitalizations Top 700; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Connecticut crossed another concerning milestone in its battle against the winter COVID-19 surge as the number of patients being hospitalized for the virus topped 700.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health, leaving 716 still being treated for the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to get vaccinated and booster shots, noting that the majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are among the state's unvaccinated population.

Of the 716 being treated, 537 (75 percent) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a five-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 16-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose above 8,900 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

After seeing the positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested balloon above 8 percent, Connecticut reported 24,082 new tests that resulted in 1,723 confirmed cases of the virus for a 7.15 percent daily infection rate.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Dec. 15:

Fairfield: 122,075 (12,941 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 117,516 (13,748);

Hartford: 110,447 (12,386);

New London: 32,421 (12,225);

Litchfield: 20,089 (11,140);

Middlesex: 16,868 (10,384);

Windham: 16,130 (13,812);

Tolland: 13,164 (8,734).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

