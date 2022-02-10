COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Rundown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut is back near 5 percent as the number of patients being treated for the virus dipped under 600 statewide.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, there were 20,325 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,048 confirmed cases of the virus for a 5.16 percent daily positivity, down nearly 2 percent from the previous day.

Fifty-five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 552 statewide.

Of the 552 COVID-19 patients, officials noted that less than half (272) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health's most recent update, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the program began, Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Fairfield: 195,519 (2,581 deaths);

New Haven: 186,006 (2,639);

Hartford: 171,694 (2,918);

New London: 52,1274 (600);

Litchfield: 30,411 (425);

Middlesex: 26,408 (461);

Windham: 24,943 (280);

Tolland: 19,647 (254);

Unknown: 2,720 (0).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

