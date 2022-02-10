Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: New Storm System Could Bring Snowfall On Super Bowl Sunday: Here's The Latest
News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Rundown Of Cases, Deaths

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map.
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut is back near 5 percent as the number of patients being treated for the virus dipped under 600 statewide.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, there were 20,325 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,048 confirmed cases of the virus for a 5.16 percent daily positivity, down nearly 2 percent from the previous day.

Fifty-five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 552 statewide.

Of the 552 COVID-19 patients, officials noted that less than half (272) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health's most recent update, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,000 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the program began, Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Wednesday, Feb. 9:

  • Fairfield: 195,519 (2,581 deaths);
  • New Haven: 186,006 (2,639);
  • Hartford: 171,694 (2,918);
  • New London: 52,1274 (600);
  • Litchfield: 30,411 (425);
  • Middlesex: 26,408 (461);
  • Windham: 24,943 (280);
  • Tolland: 19,647 (254);
  • Unknown: 2,720 (0).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.