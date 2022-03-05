COVID-19: Hospitalizations Dip To New Low In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut held steady near 2 percent as the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals dipped below 170.

On Thursday, March 3, there were 19,425 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 432 confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.22 percent positive infection rate.

Four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total still being treated down to 167, 66 (39.5 percent) of whom are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.5-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,500 virus-related deaths.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 198,498 (2,644 deaths);

New Haven: 190,408 (2,740);

Hartford: 174,775 (3,029);

New London: 53,682 (626);

Litchfield: 31,275 (448);

Middlesex: 27,426 (469);

Windham: 25,393 (292);

Tolland: 20,145 (263);

Unknown: 2,799 (4).

As of Friday, March 4, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 4:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

