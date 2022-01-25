COVID-19: Hospitalizations Below 1,500 In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths, By County

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals has dipped below 1,500 as the state continues to see a strong recovery following a post-holiday surge of new infections over the past month and a half.

In the latest update from the State Department of Public Health on Monday, Jan. 24, there were 106,153 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 12,057 laboratory-confirmed cases for an 11.36 percent daily positive infection rate, continuing a trend of declining numbers.

After plateauing near 25 percent for several days earlier this month, the daily positivity rate has been plummeting for nearly two weeks.

Two hundred and eighteen more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,477. Of the 1,477, health officials said that 834 (56.5 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.2-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 13.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

New virus-related fatalities brought the death toll in Connecticut to nearly 9,700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines per capita, with nearly 3 million first doses administered as of Jan. 24, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

The state has also administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 89 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 86 percent;

18-24: 81 percent;

16-17: 85 percent;

12-15: 77 percent;

5-11: 41 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county on Jan. 24:

Fairfield: 186,231 (2,490 deaths);

New Haven: 176,971 (2,534);

Hartford: 162,615 (2,824);

New London: 48,476 (567);

Litchfield: 28,726 (401);

Middlesex: 24,761 (437);

Windham: 23,067 (265);

Tolland: 18,250 (239);

Unknown: 2,577 (12).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

