COVID-19: Hospitalizations Above 200 In CT; Infection Rate Near 10 Percent

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is surging toward double digits as the number of patients being treated for the virus statewide soared past 200.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 63,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health, resulting in 6,310 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The seven-day average positivity rate of those tests has jumped up to 9.99 percent after dipping below 7 percent last week.

Forty-five more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 236 after hovering below 100 following the winter spike in new cases during the spread of the Omicron variant.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 824,643 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, according to the Department of Public Health on Tuesday, May 3:

Fairfield: 209,399 (2,718 deaths);

New Haven: 200,763 (2,823);

Hartford: 182,160 (3,135);

New London: 56,707 (658);

Litchfield: 32,649 (458);

Middlesex: 28,996 (480);

Windham: 26,157 (303);

Tolland: 21,248 (274);

Unknown: 2,291.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 3:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

