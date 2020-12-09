Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate, Rundown Of Cases By County, Communities

Zak Failla
The latest COVID-19 data in Connecticut from the Department of Health on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut is back on the rise. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The overall positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut dipped back below 8 percent, but the state continues to see a rise in new hospitalizations and confirmed positive cases.

After seeing the infection rate spike to 8.6 percent earlier this week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Department of Health said that it was back down to 7.56 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Out of 30,279 COVID-19 tests administered on Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were 2,290 positive cases, bringing the total in Connecticut to 140,548 cases since the pandemic first began in early March.

The Department of Health is reporting that 39 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut hospitals for treatment, as the number jumped to 1,262 hospitalizations statewide. Forty-three new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,285 in the state.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Wednesday, Dec. 9:

  • Fairfield: 44,376;
  • New Haven: 35,321;
  • Hartford: 33,796;
  • New London: 7,198;
  • Litchfield: 5,471;
  • Middlesex: 4,434;
  • Tolland: 3,519;
  • Windham: 3,191.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

