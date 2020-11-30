Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate As Number Of Deaths During Pandemic Passes 5,000

Joe Lombardi
A look at COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut during the pandemic. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Connecticut has now seen more than 5,000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Monday afternoon, Nov. 30.

There were 59 COVID-related deaths since Friday, Nov. 27.

The state’s COVID testing positivity rate declined to 4.4 percent.

A total of 106,821 tests were administered; with 4,714 coming back positive (4.41 percent rate).

There are now 1,098 patients currently hospitalized with COVID, an increase of 81.

To view the latest data, including cases by county and community, click here.

