COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positive-Test Rate; Breakdown Of Cases By County, Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has dipped back below 7 percent after recently peaking during the second wave of the virus.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, there were 23,737 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 1,159 newly confirmed positive cases.

The daily positive infection rate is at 6.67 percent, up from 5.18 percent the day before and from above 8 percent as recently as last week.

Sixteen more COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals for the virus as the state now has 1,159 hospitalized.

Twenty-seven new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,703 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

All but three Connecticut communities - Barkhamsted, Warren, and Canaan have been designated as the state's COVID-19 "red zones" due to the recent rise in cases.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 22:

Fairfield: 51,717;

New Haven: 42,747;

Hartford: 41,961;

New London: 9,255;

Litchfield: 6,740;

Middlesex: 5,593;

Windham: 4,359;

Tolland: 4,315.

A detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found in the daily update here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.