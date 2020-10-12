COVID-19: Handy Website Lists CT Restaurants That Are Open For Takeout, Delivery

Not sure which restaurants are open or what to eat tonight?

As COVID-19 alters the economy, it can be difficult to keep straight which restaurants have closed, changed hours, or added take-out and delivery.

So, Connecticut Roundup is maintaining a list of hundreds of restaurants open for takeout and delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic all across Connecticut.

Although the list is preceded by a disclaimer noting that it isn't exhaustive, it is extensive, with over 50 restaurants listed in just Fairfield County. Tolland, Hartford, New Haven, Litchfield, Middlesex, New London, and Windham all have comparably long lists.

Also included in the site's listing: breweries and vineyards that are offering delivery and takeout alcoholic beverages.

"Now more than ever it’s important to support our Connecticut businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic," reads the page. "So, we have gathered a list of notable Connecticut restaurants that are offering takeout or delivery. Beer, wine, and cocktails may even be available to take out for those 21 and older."

