COVID-19: Don't Fall For These Virus-Related Scams Making Rounds In Fairfield County

Fraudsters are scamming the elderly by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials in Fairfield County.

The City of Bridgeport reported 114 scams during the last four months, stemming from 19 known scams conducted via social media, text message, email and phone calls.

According to the Bridgeport Emergency Communications and Operations Center, scammers pose as employees of COVID-19 treatment facilities, testing locations, government operations distributing stimulus monies and charity groups.

They then use venues like Venmo and Cash App to extract money from their unwitting victims.

“Please be aware that some scammers follow the news and make their attempt to defraud you of personal information and money based on recent events related to the Coronavirus," said Emergency Communications and Operations Center Director Scott Appleby. "While we may be in uncertain times, please do not allow fear to intimidate you, and make uninformed decisions. Remain vigilant and do your research before sharing any personal information to safeguard against financial harm and identity theft.”

Individuals who believe that they were the victim of a scam, or who has been contacted by someone who they suspect to be a scammer, can call the Bridgeport Police Department non-emergency number: 203-576-7671 to file a report.

Scam attempts can also be reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection at 860-713-6100. Residents can also register their phone number on the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.