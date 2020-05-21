COVID-19: CVS Adds 13 New Drive-Thru Test Sites In CT, Bringing Total To 25

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 13 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Connecticut.

The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 22 adds to the 12 locations previously opened on Friday, May 15 in Connecticut.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced in late April. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 25 test sites in Connecticut are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Connecticut are:

CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010

CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013

CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811

CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333

CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118

CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824

CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335

CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114

CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260

CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906

CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902

CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382

CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516

