COVID-19: CT Town Reinstitutes Mask Requirement For All Visitors, Employees At Town Facilities

A Connecticut town has reinstituted a requirement to wear face masks at town facilities regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 8, East Hartford town officials said the change was made due to an increased number of cases in Connecticut and in the town.

“The number of cases among East Hartford’s residents has more than doubled to an average daily rate of 27 per 100,000 Town population and our lab positive rate is approximately 6 percent,” Mayor Mike Walsh said in a statement. “Because we are seeing a high level of community transmission, we will require employees and the public to wear a mask in all town facilities. Local businesses and organizations are strongly encouraged to implement a masking policy for indoor spaces to reduce the risk of transmission among employees and customers.”

Those who visit the town facilities are required to wear face masks at all times effective immediately.

Town officials said remote services are available by phone or online, and information can be found on remote services here.

Those with questions can contact the East Hartford Health Department at 860-291-7324.

