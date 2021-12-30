COVID-19: CT Sets Daily Infection Rate Record Of Over 20 Percent; New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate topped 20 percent, marking a new record as the Omnicom variant continues to torment the state.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state administered 37,891 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in 7,704 laboratory-confirmed cases.
The 20.33 percent infection rate shattered the previous record after it sat at 17.78 percent the previous day.
Eighty-three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which now has reported 9,160 virus-related deaths.
Hospitals continue to be threatened by the number of new COVID-19 patients being admitted, with 38 more reported overnight, bringing the total to 1,151 statewide.
Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,861,481 first doses administered as of Dec. 30, while 2,529,899 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.
A total of 990,314 COVID-19 booster shots have also been put into the arms of Connecticut residents.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 30:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: >95 percent;
- 45-54: 88 percent;
- 35-44: 89 percent;
- 25-34: 83 percent;
- 18-24: 77 percent;
- 16-17: 82 percent;
- 12-15: 75 percent;
- 5-11: 34 percent.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:
- Fairfield: 137,944 (2,355 deaths);
- New Haven: 131,526 (2,342);
- Hartford: 122,565 (2,696);
- New London: 35,683 (522);
- Litchfield: 22,188 (371);
- Middlesex: 18,670 (414);
- Windham: 17,640 (248);
- Tolland: 14,423 (211).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.