Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Serious I-95 Crash In Fairfield
News

COVID-19: CT Sets Daily Infection Rate Record Of Over 20 Percent; New Deaths Reported

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut. Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut.
Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map.
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate topped 20 percent, marking a new record as the Omnicom variant continues to torment the state.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state administered 37,891 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in 7,704 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The 20.33 percent infection rate shattered the previous record after it sat at 17.78 percent the previous day. 

Eighty-three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which now has reported 9,160 virus-related deaths.

Hospitals continue to be threatened by the number of new COVID-19 patients being admitted, with 38 more reported overnight, bringing the total to 1,151 statewide.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,861,481 first doses administered as of Dec. 30, while 2,529,899 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A total of 990,314 COVID-19 booster shots have also been put into the arms of Connecticut residents.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 30:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 88 percent;
  • 35-44: 89 percent;
  • 25-34: 83 percent;
  • 18-24: 77 percent;
  • 16-17: 82 percent;
  • 12-15: 75 percent;
  • 5-11: 34 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

  • Fairfield: 137,944 (2,355 deaths);
  • New Haven: 131,526 (2,342);
  • Hartford: 122,565 (2,696);
  • New London: 35,683 (522);
  • Litchfield: 22,188 (371);
  • Middlesex: 18,670 (414);
  • Windham: 17,640 (248);
  • Tolland: 14,423 (211).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.