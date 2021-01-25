COVID-19: CT Sees 92 New Deaths; Latest Data By Community, County

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut over the weekend, though the state has been seeing improving numbers as the calendar distances from the holiday season.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 123,037 COVID-19 tests administered statewide over the weekend, resulting in 5,817 positive cases for a 4.73 positive infection rate after hovering above 6 percent through most of last week and hitting double digits earlier this month.

Ten new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number rose to 1,068 statewide, with 92 new fatalities bringing the death toll to 6,911 since the pandemic began.

A total of 243,632 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.5 million tested.

The state has administered a total of approximately 308,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 25.

Fairfield: 69,065;

New Haven: 60,085;

Hartford: 60,027;

New London: 15,684;

Litchfield: 9391;

Middlesex: 8,712;

Windham: 7,642;

Tolland: 6,422;

Unknown: 787.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.