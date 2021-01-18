COVID-19: CT Sees 76 New Deaths, Bringing Total To 6,670 During Pandemic; Latest Data

Connecticut saw 76 new COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend bringing the total number during the pandemic to 6,670, according to new data reported on Monday, Jan. 18.

Since Friday, Jan. 15, 138,085 tests were administered with 6,703 coming back positive for a positive-test rate of 4.85.

A total of 1,114 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID statewide, an increase of 16.

For a rundown of cases by community and other data, click here and scroll down.

