COVID-19: CT Sees 57 New Virus-Related Deaths; Latest Rundown By Counties, Communities

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut dropped several percentage points as the state saw dozens of new virus-related deaths reported as the state and country combat the holiday surge.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 52,633 new tests administered, resulting in 3,304 positive cases.

Fifty-seven new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total statewide death toll to 6,287 since mid-March, 2020.

The 6.28 percent positive infection rate is down from 8.55 percent the day before, when there were 2,486 new cases confirmed statewide. There have now been a total of 202,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,087 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 7:

Fairfield: 59,565;

New Haven: 50,791;

Hartford: 50,223;

New London: 11,873;

Litchfield: 7,977;

Middlesex: 7,166;

Windham: 5,844;

Tolland: 5,292;

Unknown: 723.

For more data from the state health department, including a complete list of cases by counties and communities, click here and scroll down.

