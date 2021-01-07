Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Sees 57 New Virus-Related Deaths; Latest Rundown By Counties, Communities

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov
COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, and Tests by Town This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut dropped several percentage points as the state saw dozens of new virus-related deaths reported as the state and country combat the holiday surge.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 52,633 new tests administered, resulting in 3,304 positive cases.

Fifty-seven new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total statewide death toll to 6,287 since mid-March, 2020.

The 6.28 percent positive infection rate is down from 8.55 percent the day before, when there were 2,486 new cases confirmed statewide. There have now been a total of 202,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,087 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 7:

  • Fairfield: 59,565;
  • New Haven: 50,791;
  • Hartford: 50,223;
  • New London: 11,873;
  • Litchfield: 7,977;
  • Middlesex: 7,166;
  • Windham: 5,844;
  • Tolland: 5,292;
  • Unknown: 723.

For more data from the state health department, including a complete list of cases by counties and communities, click here and scroll down.

