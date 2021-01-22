COVID-19: CT Sees 45 New Deaths; Latest Data By Community, County

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, which continues combating the post-holiday surge of the virus across the country, though the infection rate has been dropping.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 40,958 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Thursday, Jan. 21, resulting in 2,019 positive cases for a 4.93 positive infection rate after hovering above 6 percent through most of the week and hit more than 10 percent last week.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number dropped to 1,058 statewide, though 45 new fatalities brought the death toll to 6,819 since the pandemic began.

A total of 237,815 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of nearly 5.5 million tested.

Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.

The state has administered a total of approximately 250,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among the most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 22.

Fairfield: 68,512;

New Haven: 59,585;

Hartford: 59,573;

New London: 15,483;

Litchfield: 9,317;

Middlesex: 8,646;

Windham: 7,534;

Tolland: 6,342;

Unknown: 804.

