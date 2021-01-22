Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: CT Sees 45 New Deaths; Latest Data By Community, County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, which continues combating the post-holiday surge of the virus across the country, though the infection rate has been dropping.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 40,958 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Thursday, Jan. 21, resulting in 2,019 positive cases for a 4.93 positive infection rate after hovering above 6 percent through most of the week and hit more than 10 percent last week.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number dropped to 1,058 statewide, though 45 new fatalities brought the death toll to 6,819 since the pandemic began.

A total of 237,815 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of nearly 5.5 million tested.

Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.

The state has administered a total of approximately 250,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among the most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 22.

  • Fairfield: 68,512;
  • New Haven: 59,585;
  • Hartford: 59,573;
  • New London: 15,483;
  • Litchfield: 9,317;
  • Middlesex: 8,646;
  • Windham: 7,534;
  • Tolland: 6,342;
  • Unknown: 804.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.