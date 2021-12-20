COVID-19: CT Sees 101 New Hospitalizations; Latest Breakdown Of New Infections By County

More than 100 new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals over the weekend as the positive infection rate held below 7 percent after spiking the previous week.

According to the latest update from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there were 90,689 COVID-19 tests administered statewide between Friday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 19, resulting in 6,209 laboratory-confirmed infections for a 6.85 percent positive infection rate of those tested.

Since Friday, 101 new patients have been admitted to state hospitals, as the number being treated for COVID-19 rose to 837 as Connecticut faces potential staff and bed shortages if the virus continues to mutate and spread.

Of the 837 patients being treated for the COVID-19 virus, 633 (75.6 percent) are unvaccinated. Officials noted that unvaccinated people have a 5.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and a 20.1-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to the vaccinated.

Connecticut is also now reporting more than 9,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2.8 million first doses administered as of Monday, Dec. 20, while upwards of 2.6 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+ : >95 percent

: >95 percent 55-64 : 95 percent;

: 95 percent; 45-54: 87 percent;

87 percent; 35-44 : 88 percent;

: 88 percent; 25-34 : 81 percent;

: 81 percent; 18-24 : 74 percent;

: 74 percent; 16-17: 82 percent;

82 percent; 12-15 : 74 percent;

: 74 percent; 5-11: 30 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Dec. 20:

Fairfield : 123,222 (2,336 deaths);

: 123,222 (2,336 deaths); New Haven : 118,666 (2,310);

: 118,666 (2,310); Hartford : 111,860 (2,642);

: 111,860 (2,642); New London : 32,875 (513);

: 32,875 (513); Litchfield : 20,434 (354);

: 20,434 (354); Middlesex : 17,092 (403);

: 17,092 (403); Windham : 16,446 (239);

: 16,446 (239); Tolland: 13,358 (205).

"Omicron is spreading like wildfire," Manisha Juthani, the state Commissioner of Public Health, said. "Get boosted to optimize your immunity and have the best chance at protecting yourself and your loved ones at upcoming holidays."

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.