COVID-19: CT Schools Can Hold In-Person Graduations; State DOE Gives Outlook For Fall Classes

Schools in Connecticut will be able to have in-person graduations, with restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon, June 3 while also looking ahead to what the fall semester could look like. Those ceremonies may start on or after Monday, July 6.

"We're letting school districts know that they can begin holding in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6, following certain health and safety protocols," Lamont said.

The main guideline is that gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

So some smaller high schools will be able to hold tradition on-field graduations with social distancing.

The Farmington School District, which was part of the announcement, said with its senior class having 300 students, the ceremony be similar to a drive-in movie theater with students coming in cars to the Farmington Polo grounds.

Schools may also opt for two ceremonies to break up larger class sizes.

Districts are expected to work with their local health district to formulate a plan.

The Connecticut Department of Education also gave an overview as to what the state is considering for the 2020-21 academic year.

These are among the options:

Younger students going to school first, while older students distance learn a little longer

A week in class followed by a week online

Morning and night classes

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.