COVID-19: CT School District Switches To Remote Learning After Possible Exposure

A school district in Connecticut has switched to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 18 after possible student exposure to COVID-19.

The move affects all classes at Litchfield Public Schools.

"It came to our attention that several of our students, across multiple schools, attended a non-school event last weekend and had prolonged exposure with a positive COVID-19 case," Litchfield Superintendent Chris Leone said. "We have worked with Torrington Area Health District (TAHD) and initiated the isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing process.

"Due to the complex nature of this case, the ongoing contact tracing, and with an extreme amount of caution, the entire Litchfield Public Schools will be on Remote Learning for Friday, Sept.18.

"The decision to change the learning phase is not an easy one but the safest with all current information. With so many variables (multiple grade levels, classrooms, and transportation) we must be vigilant to contain any possible community spread."

Leone said district buildings will be deep cleaned again and information about next week's schedule will be released by Sunday, Sept. 20 at the latest.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

