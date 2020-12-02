Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Soars Past 6.5 Percent; Rundown Of New Cases By Location

Zak Failla
The latest breakdown of COVID-19 stats in Connecticut.
The overall positive COVID-19 rate of those being tested in Connecticut topped 6 percent as the number of new cases continues to climb at rates not seen since the pandemic first struck in the spring.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the health department was reporting 2,672 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 2, up from 1,459 the day before, bringing the total number of positive cases to 121,426.

The 6.52 percent positivity rate is among the highest the state has seen since Connecticut began combating the second wave of COVID-19, up from 5.88 the previous day.

More COVID-19 patients continue to be hospitalized with the virus, with 50 new hospitalizations after 50 were admitted to be treated the day before. There are now 1,202 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals.

Fifty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,091 since the pandemic began spreading in early March.

 “The fatalities reflect the hospitalizations we started seeing a few weeks ago,” Lamont said last week when the COVID-19 numbers began spiking.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Dec. 2:

  • Fairfield: 38,756;
  • New Haven: 30,143;
  • Hartford: 29,049;
  • New London: 6,148;
  • Litchfield: 4,547;
  • Middlesex: 3,753;
  • Tolland: 3,068;
  • Windham: 2,636;
  • Unknown: 654.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

