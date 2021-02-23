COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Jumps To Near 4 Percent; New Breakdown By County, Community

Connecticut saw a sharp rise in its positive COVID-19 infection rate, though the number of daily virus-related deaths dropped.

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that there were 34,656 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 21, resulting in 1,357 newly confirmed cases.

The 3.92 percent infection rate is up from 2.58 percent the day before as the state has been hovering around 2 percent for the past week following a post-holiday surge of the virus.

Eleven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as health officials are now treating 511 active cases. Ten new deaths brought the total to 7,572 since the pandemic began.

There have been a total of 276,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut out of more than 6.5 million tests that were administered since last March.

As of Monday, Connecticut has administered 582,075 first doses of the vaccine, and 278,589 second doses - 826,125 total - making the state top five in the nation for vaccine distribution.

Beginning next month, new age groups will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to Lamont, 70 percent of residents over the age of 75 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 37 percent of those between the ages of 65 and 74 have been vaccinated.

Lamont also made note that Connecticut is the first state in the country to get shots in the arms of all staff and residents in nursing homes who wished to be vaccinated. He said that in slightly more than a month, the cases among nursing homes dropped dramatically from 483 to 30.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Feb. 23:

Fairfield: 78,803;

New Haven: 69,832;

Hartford: 69,078;

New London: 18,791;

Litchfield: 10,917;

Middlesex: 10,212;

Windham: 9,081;

Tolland: 7,673;

Unknown: 947.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

