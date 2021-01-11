COVID-19: CT Nursing Homes Complete Administering First Doses; Rundown Of Cases By Community

There have now been a total of 133,190 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Connecticut, and 7,865 have already received their second dose to complete the vaccination, with every nursing home in the state completing their first dose.

Connecticut continued its fast start in rolling out the vaccine, ranking fifth nationally in the percentage of population vaccinated, with 42 percent of 141,055 doses administered in the past week.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, as of Monday, Jan. 11, providers will begin filling open appointments for Connecticut residents over the age of 75. Later in the week, there will be advanced registration, and on Monday, Jan. 18, "phase 1B" appointments for that age bracket will begin.

In the coming weeks, Lamont said that new groups will be phased into "1B."

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut dipped over the weekend as the state continues administering vaccinations for the virus at one of the quickest rates in the country.

Lamont said that there were 116,224 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 7,364 new positive cases.

The 6.33 percent positive infection rate is up from 8.46 percent on Friday, Jan. 8, when there were 3,236 new cases confirmed statewide. There have now been a total of 213,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Thirty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the total rose to 1,142 statewide. NInety-two new virus-related deaths were also confirmed as the death toll rose to 6,416 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Jan. 11:

Fairfield: 61,285;

New Haven: 52,278;

Hartford: 51,890;

New London: 12,434;

Litchfield: 8,239;

Middlesex: 7,483;

Windham: 6,172;

Tolland: 5,443.

Unknown: 770.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

