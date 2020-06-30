COVID-19: CT May Delay Reopening Plan After Case Spike In Other States

Though the metrics continue to look good in Connecticut, the surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in other states throughout the country could influence reopening plans.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the spikes in other states could slow down the state’s plans to enter Phase 3 of reopening the economy, which was planned for mid to late July.

Lamont said that he is also “rethinking” reopening bars in Phase 3 as more than 30 states continue to see rises in COVID-19 cases.

"If I saw something in Massachusetts or New York that was very disturbing, it would certainly give me pause," Lamont said. "Our state tends to walk in parallel with some of our neighbors.”

Lamont is also reconsidering things such as reducing the occupancy of indoor dining further while evaluating the COVID-19 infection rates in other states.

“I probably would say I’m rethinking that, looking at what’s going on in other parts. We thought about increasing occupancy on things like restaurants,” he said. “We’re down to 50 percent for indoor (dining), but again Texas just lowered themselves down to 50 percent for indoor (dining).

“As I look at what’s going on in Texas and Arizona and Florida, we definitely take that as an indicator of what we want to do in mid-July.”

Phase 3 of reopening in Connecticut was set to include opening up bars, indoor event spaces for weddings and other gatherings, amusement parks, arcades, and permitting outdoor events of up to 250 guests.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped under 100 for the first time in nearly four months, with four patients being discharged, bringing the total to 99 statewide.

There were 59 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the state’s total to 46,362 since the pandemic began. There have been 4,320 virus-related fatalities.

