COVID-19: CT Man Charged For Not Wearing Mask Entering Courthouse, State Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested by state police for allegedly refusing to wear a face mask while inside a courthouse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pedro Borrero, age 36, of New Haven, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 15, when Connecticut State Police responded to the New Haven Superior Courthouse located at 121 Elm Street, in New Haven, for a complaint of a disturbance.

Troopers received reports that Borrero entered the lobby and was not wearing a face mask as required by executive order. Borrero was immediately escorted out of the lobby and detained by US Marshals, state police said.

Borrero was charged with violating breach of peace and violating an executive order/face mask.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 12.

